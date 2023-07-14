3 teams the Bengals have the worst record against in NFL history
Can we not play these teams anymore, please?
The Cincinnati Bengals have been on quite the rollercoaster since they originated in 1968. Unfortunately, the Bengals haven't fared well against 16 of the 32 teams in the NFL, posting losing records to half of the teams in the league.
Let's sadly explore the three teams who have had Cincinnati's number.
All records courtesy of The Football Database
3 teams that the Bengals have the worst record against:
3. Miami Dolphins: 8-18 (.308)
While the last matchup between the Bengals and Dolphins ended in a Cincinnati victory, it was only the eighth time the Stripes have taken down the Fins in their franchise's history. Miami has dominated this non-division matchup.
It is worth noting that aside from a few blowouts, these games have been pretty close in recent years. Everyone probably remembers the 2019 game between these two for all of the wrong reasons as it was between two of the worst teams in the league that year but it was a close 38-35 final. Losing that game helped cement the number one overall pick for Cincy where they got Joe Burrow.
The Bengals are the better team now and should have a chance to try and close the gap here with Burrow on board.
2. Dallas Cowboys: 4-10 (.286)
The Bengals and Cowboys don't play each other often, but when they have, it typically favors Dallas. To find the last time the Bengals outlasted the 'Boys, you'll have to go all the way back to 2004 when Marvin Lewis was in just his second year as the Bengals' head coach.
Cincinnati has lost five straight games to Dallas since then, including their most recent loss, a 20-17 stinker against a Cowboys team with their backup quarterback under center. It'll take some time for the Bengals to turn the tides here, especially considering how little these two meet up.
1. San Francisco 49ers: 4-13 (.235)
The team who has battled and bruised the Bengals the most during their existence has been the 49ers, who the Bengals own a measly .235 winning percentage against. It's worth noting that these records don't include playoff matchups because then this percentage would be even lower.
The Bengals' most recent win against the Niners came in 2015 when they won 24-14 near the end of the season. Since then, however, it's been nothing but losses for Cincinnati against their hated NFC foes. It's not often that AFC and NFC teams hate each other except during a Super Bowl but Bengals fans have a lot of hatred for the 49ers for the pain they've caused them during their history.