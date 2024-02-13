3 teams that could steal Tyler Boyd after latest free agency update
If Boyd doesn't come back, where could he end up?
The Cincinnati Bengals have some tough decisions to make this offseason and one of them involves Tyler Boyd. The long-time Bengals receiver is slated to hit free agency this spring and, according to Matt Lombardo of Fan Buzz, is planning to test the market.
There hasn't been much else discussed on Boyd testing the market so take this report for what you will but it wouldn't shock anyone if Boyd wasn't re-signed. The Bengals need to extend Ja'Marr Chase and potentially pay Tee Higgins whatever he's set to make on the franchise tag. Cincinnati also has to sign players in the trenches to help boost their chances of winning a Super Bowl.
After you get through all of those moves, it's doubtful that Boyd is a priority. Plus, Boyd has a better chance at getting more targets and receptions elsewhere.
Should the former second-round pick move on this offseason, where could he end up? Let's take a look at some potential landing spots for Tyler Boyd.
Philadelphia Eagles
When thinking about the Eagles wide receivers, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith immediately come to mind and for good reason. Both of those guys are terrific with Brown notching over 1,450 yards in each of the last two seasons and Smith collecting over 1,000 yards.
That being said, after those two guys, the depth at receiver really drops off in Philly. Now, of course, if Boyd wanted to go to a team where he's at least WR2, Philadelphia wouldn't be the answer for him. It'd be a similar situation that he's in with the Bengals but he'd have a chance to play with Jalen Hurts and move to his home state.