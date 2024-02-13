3 teams that could steal Tyler Boyd after latest free agency update
If Boyd doesn't come back, where could he end up?
Pittsburgh Steelers
Speaking of Boyd's home state, he played his college ball at Pittsburgh, which has made his success with Cincinnati that much better. Steelers fans might have rooted for Boyd in college and then had to watch him ball out for a division rival for the past eight years, which couldn't have been fun for them.
Well, now might be time for the script to flip. Boyd's a free agent and the Steelers could use help offensively for Kenny Pickett or whoever they have quarterbacking the team next season. Why not bring Boyd home? They have George Pickens and Diontae Johnson as their main receivers so Boyd would likely be WR2/3 but he'd be a massive weapon to have for Pickett in an important year.
This would be a huge blow to Bengals fans but at the end of the day, no one would blame Boyd for wanting to return to familiar territory.