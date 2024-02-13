3 teams that could steal Tyler Boyd after latest free agency update
If Boyd doesn't come back, where could he end up?
Tennessee Titans
There's going to be a lot of pending Bengals free agents being linked to signing with the Titans due to Brian Callahan taking over as their head coach. Boyd's relationship with Callahan could end up landing him a job in Nashville as a reliable target for second-year quarterback Will Levis.
The Titans have a decent wide receiver room with Deandre Hopkins leading the way and Treylon Burks in the fold as well. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is slated to hit free agency so if he's not retained, targeting Boyd makes even more sense for Callahan's Titans.
Callahan taking over the reins in Tennessee means that Boyd landing with the Titans could make a lot of sense. He'd be a nice presence to have in that young team and pairing him up with Hopkins and Burks would give Levis a lot of nice weapons.
Bengals fans are hoping that Boyd doesn't end up leaving but the fact of the matter is that with the team having so many other more pressing needs, spending the money on Boyd just might not seem as important for them.