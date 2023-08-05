3 teams that Joe Burrow could torch with his arm in 2023
The Titans, Cardinals, and Vikings better be on high-alert when Burrow faces them.
By Glenn Adams
Quarterback Joe Burrow is one of, if not the most accurate passers in the NFL. The Cincinnati Bengals have the best trio of wide receivers in the league. Last season, Burrow was fifth in the NFL in total passing yards. He was second in touchdown passes and completion percentage. Burrow and the offense were third in QB rating, all of these stats are according to Pro Football Reference.
When determining which defenses Burrow could torch in 2023, the answer is "yes." However, some teams will be more susceptible to this human torching than others.
If the Bengals want to get back to where they want to be and Burrow wants to have an MVP type of season, the offense must make the most of advantageous matchups when they present themselves.
So which are the most favorable matchups for Cincinnati’s passing offense? Based on how these adversaries performed last season and how they went about their offseason, here are three teams Burrow could torch with his arm in 2023.
All statistics provided by Pro Football Reference.
1. Tennessee Titans
Not only could Burrow torch the Tennessee Titans with his arm, but it may be the only way to defeat their defense. Tennessee was the best run defense in the league last season. Their defense ranked first in rushing yards allowed, rushing yards per attempt, and rushing yards per game.
More impressively, the Titans were first in expected points contributed by rushing defense with 32.70 by a wide margin. To put that into perspective, the San Fransisco 49ers, arguably the best defense in the NFL and the toughest defense the Bengals will face this season, was third in that category with 17.54.
The Bengals will have to contend with a formidable pass rush. Denico Autry, Jeffrey Simmons, and DeMarcus Walker are good pass rushers. If the O-line can keep them at bay, Burrow and the passing game should find success.
In the 2022 draft, three of the nine picks by the Titans were on the defensive side of the ball. Two of those were selected in the sixth round. They did not draft a defensive player in 2023.
The big free agent additions to Tennessee’s roster this offseason were Arden Key, Azeez Al-Shaair, and Sean Murphy-Bunting. These players may be an improvement over what the Titans had, but they are not game-changers.
Tennessee was last in the NFL, giving up the most passing yards and allowing the most passing yards per game last season. They tied the Cardinals for the second most passing touchdowns surrendered with 29. Furthermore, they ranked 23rd in QB rating and allowed the seventh most yards after the catch.
Along with big plays over the top to Tee Higgins, look for Zac Taylor to find ways to get the ball into the hands of his playmakers Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Mixon close to the line of scrimmage and allow them to make defenders miss for big gains.
If the Bengals show up to this Week 4 match-up healthy and protect the quarterback, expect Burrow and the passing offense to have a huge statement game.