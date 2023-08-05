3 teams that Joe Burrow could torch with his arm in 2023
The Titans, Cardinals, and Vikings better be on high-alert when Burrow faces them.
By Glenn Adams
2. Arizona Cardinals
When the Bengals head into Arizona in Week 5 this season, fans should expect Burrow and the passing game to find success through the air.
Last season, the Cardinals ranked 31st, allowing a 98.2 QB rating to opposing quarterbacks. Their defense was tied for 31st in the league for the most passing touchdowns surrendered. They were last in completion percentage allowed at 69.8%. Lastly, they ranked 24th in passing yards allowed and in sacks.
This offseason, the Cardinals hired Johnathan Gannon as their new head coach. The former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator was brought in to improve a struggling defense. This was arguably their best move considering how they addressed free agency and the draft.
Most of Arizona’s free agents signed one-year deals, signaling that the 2023 season may be a transition year as the new head coach turns over the roster. In the meantime, many of the players on defense that surrendered those numbers are back.
Their big free-agent addition on defense this offseason was linebacker Kyzir White. The former Eagles linebacker is a tackling machine, but he will not help the team’s sack or coverage numbers.
The Cardinals selected five defensive players in this year’s draft. They are counting on second-round pick BJ Ojulari to help pick up some of the pass-rushing slack left by JJ Watt's retirement. Third-round cornerback Garrett Williams is coming off of an ACL tear.
Expect Arizona’s defensive statistics to improve greatly under Gannon’s scheme, but not to the point where they should be expected to slow Cincinnati’s high-powered offense. Also, those passing stats are bad enough that it will take until at least mid-season for Gannon’s defense to take hold. It will take even longer to get the players he will need via the draft and free agency next offseason.
The Bengals play the Cards in Week 5. This is early enough in the season to anticipate the Cardinals' defense still acclimating to their new reality while Burrow and Taylor hit their stride.
If Cincinnati can slow the pass rush from Isaiah Simmons, Myjai Sanders, and Cameron Thomas, Burrow should have a big afternoon.