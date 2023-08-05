3 teams that Joe Burrow could torch with his arm in 2023
The Titans, Cardinals, and Vikings better be on high-alert when Burrow faces them.
By Glenn Adams
3. Minnesota Vikings
The battle for the last team on this list was hotly contested between the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Rams. We should expect the Bengals' offense to perform well in both matchups. But in the end, the Vikings barely edged out L.A. for one of the teams Burrow is likely to torch with his arm. Congrats Rams?
The Vikings were 31st in the league in total passing yards given up last season. This was second only to the Titans. Minnesota allowed the third most yards after the catch in the NFL. Again, first in that category are the Titans.
The Vikings' pass defense also gave up the second most passing yards per game. They were 24th in the NFL, allowing a 66.1 completion percentage and they ranked 30th in the league giving up 7.3 yards per attempt last season.
Minnesota’s big free agent signings on defense this offseason were Byron Murphy and Marcus Davenport. They are not likely to instill fear into the hearts and minds of Cincinnati’s offense.
Perhaps the best move the Vikings' defense made was hiring their new defensive coordinator, Brian Flores. But as with the Cardinals, it will take a cycle of getting new players in to realize Flores' vision for his new defense.
The Bengals and Vikings will face off in Week 15 of the NFL calendar. If both teams are healthy heading into that game, look for Burrow to heat up Minnesota’s secondary.
In 2023, Zac Taylor’s offense will look to improve upon those incredible numbers they put up last season as the team revs up to make a third consecutive run to the AFC Championship Game. With what should be an improved offensive line, it is easy to forecast a better season for Burrow and the Bengals’ passing attack.
Looking ahead to the 2023 regular season for the Cincinnati Bengals, you will notice a few favorable matchups that the passing offense should take advantage of. That is not to say that these teams will be easy victories. However, given how these adversaries’ defenses played last season and how they went about their offseason, Cincinnati will have an advantage when passing the ball.