3 things the Bengals must do in 2023 to return to the playoffs
The Cincinnati Bengals have had two of the best seasons in franchise history over the last two years. However, they still are chasing their first Super Bowl title.
The Bengals have managed to win the AFC North for two consecutive years and will look to make it a third while making back-to-back AFC Championships against the Kansas City Chiefs. They're also hoping to make it to the AFC title game for a third straight time.
If Cincinnati wants to get back to the postseason, here are three things they must do in 2023
*All player personnel courtesy of Pro Football Reference
3. Stay healthy
It may sound cliché, but staying healthy truly is the most important piece of the puzzle for the teams that go on to win the Super Bowl after making late-season runs.
Teams have to have their playmakers on the field, and they have to have impact players playing high-volume snaps. Cincinnati battled injuries last year, mostly on the offensive line. The Bengals were without three starters for most of the playoffs and that was a detrimental factor in the AFC Championship when they were forced to block Chris Jones and Frank Clark.
Cincinnati has done a great job at managing their players properly and making sure they are teaching their natural peak as the season develops. Health will be one of the number one factors for the Bengals to return to form.