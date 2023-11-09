3 things the Bengals must continue to do to make the playoffs
2. Force turnovers
The Bengals' defense has been one of the best at forcing turnovers so far this season, led by Cam Taylor-Britt, who has three interceptions in his last four games, and the linebacker tandem of Logan Wilson and Germaine Pratt.
Sunday night against Buffalo, the Cincinnati defense added two more forced turnovers to their total, and by doing that, it allowed the offense some short fields to work with, flipped the field position, and put the opposing defense on the field more than advertised.
The Bengals have had an interception in every single game this season except against Baltimore. Cincinnati has 11 total interceptions, which is tied for second behind only the New Orleans Saints. They’ve added five forced and recovered fumbles as well. When you have a defense you can lean on, good things will happen, and that is exactly what Lou Anarumo has created with this defensive unit.
1. Keep Burrow upright
One of the key elements that have held the Bengals back over the last two seasons was the productivity and execution of the offensive line. Burrow was being sacked far too much the last two years, which ended up being the team's kryptonite in the long run.
This season, Burrow has been sacked only 18 times, which is the ninth-fewest in sacks allowed on a quarterback this year. Burrow tends to extend plays as much as he can, so not every sack given up falls on the shoulders of the offensive line, which is vital to note, but the additions of Orlando Brown Jr and the move of Jonah Williams to right tackle has paid off thus far for Frank Pollack and the Bengals offense.
If Cincinnati can keep this trend going and keep him upright as much as possible, it could be that last factor that gets the Bengals over the hump.