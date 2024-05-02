3 things to know about the Cincinnati Bengals 2024 NFL schedule
The 2024 NFL schedule hasn't been released yet, but it will be in the near future. In the meantime, we already know a whole lot about the Cincinnati Bengals' slate, including opponents and locations of games. All that we're missing is the dates, really, and those will be known soon enough.
Given the information that we currently have, here are three key things to know about Cincinnati's schedule for the upcoming 2024 campaign.
Bengals will face four new head coaches
Zac Taylor will be entering his sixth season as the head coach of the Bengals, but several of the coaches he will be matching up against in 2024 will be in their first season of duty. Dan Quinn of the Washington Commanders, Dave Canales with the Carolina Panthers, Jim Harbaugh with the Los Angeles Chargers and Jerod Mayo of the New England Patriots are all heading into their first season with their respective franchises.
All of those teams are coming off of underwhelming campaigns -- hence the coaching changes -- so they are games where the Bengals could have an advantage, especially in the continuity department. It will be intersting to see how they fare in these contests.