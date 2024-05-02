3 things to know about the Cincinnati Bengals 2024 NFL schedule
A chance for Burrow to back up his Chiefs talk
Joe Burrow will get an opportunity to back up his recent comments about Kansas City, as the Bengals are slated to play against the Chiefs next season. The game will take place in Kansas City.
In case you missed Burrow's comments, here's what he had to say about the Chiefs:
"We both work really hard at what we do. They got great players, we've got great players. I think we match up pretty well with them. We're kind of built to beat them... Both teams have big time players on defense, big time defensive lines, so it makes for great matchups."
it's must-watch television every time that the Bengals and Chiefs square off against each other, and these recent comments from Burrow should only add fuel to the fire on both sides.