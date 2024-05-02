3 things to know about the Cincinnati Bengals 2024 NFL schedule
Cincinnati projected to have an "easier" schedule
After they missed out on the playoffs last season, the NFL schedule makers gave the Bengals a gift for the 2024 season. According to Sharp Football Analysis, the Bengals have one of the league's easiest schedules for next season, based on projected win totals.
The Bengals didn't make it into the top five when it comes to easiest schedules for next season, but they're right on the outside of that group, coming in at No. 6. The five teams with the easiest schedules are the Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Chargers, Chicago Bears, New York Jets and New Orleans Saints.
Now, there's really no such thing as an "easy" schedule in the NFL. As we've seen time and again, any team can beat any other team on any given Sunday. So, it feels somewhat silly to use that adjective. But, it will stll be interesting to see if the Bengals can take advantage of what projects to be a somewhat softer schedule.