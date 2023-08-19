3 things we learned from Bengals preseason game vs Falcons
- Backup QB still up for grabs
- Rookie WRs showed up!
- First-team defense
The Cincinnati Bengals tied with the Atlanta Falcons in the second preseason game with both teams sitting with 13 points when the clock hit triple zeros. The final result doesn't mean much but what did we learn about the Stripes in their second preseason game?
Let's check out a few things we learned about the Bengals on Friday night.
Lackluster play from both QBs
Look... If an elite quarterback such as Joe Burrow has to miss an extended period of time, that team is not going to be as lethal. The Bengals aren't going to be a contender if Burrow has to miss any amount of time.
That being said, the backup quarterbacks for the Bengals have shown very little in two preseason games worth of work. Trevor Siemian got the start this time around and went 7-of-14 for 62 yards. While it wasn't all bad, Siemian's play was uninspiring, to say the least.
As for Jake Browning, he quarterbacked the offense in the second half this week and looked better than Siemian but that's not saying much. Browning finished the night going 16-of-22 for 140 yards and a terrible interception. He did lead the Bengals on a successful two-minute drive that saw it capped off with a running touchdown from Chase Brown.
There's one more preseason game left and neither quarterback has really separated himself from the other one.