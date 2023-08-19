3 things we learned from Bengals preseason game vs Falcons
- Backup QB still up for grabs
- Rookie WRs showed up!
- First-team defense
Rookie WRs bright spots offensively
It hasn't been great for the Bengals offense during the preseason, as it took them until the fourth quarter of this game to score a touchdown. Not ideal, even from backups and third-stringers.
That being said, three rookie receivers looked decent on Friday night. Andrei Iosivas continued his strong preseason, hauling in five catches for 44 yards and once again leading the Bengals in receiving yards. UDFA Shedrick Jackson was second in receiving yards with 42 off of four catches.
Lastly, fourth-round rookie Charlie Jones bounced back after a quiet preseason opener, catching four passes for 36 yards. It was nice to see some big plays from the Purdue product.
Jackson probably isn't making the team but he might have just ensured that he at least lands on the practice squad after his performance in Atlanta. As for the other two, they're going to make the team. Iosivas might have been a question mark to make it prior to the preseason but he likely locked up a spot after two solid performances.