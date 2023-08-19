3 things we learned from Bengals preseason game vs Falcons
- Backup QB still up for grabs
- Rookie WRs showed up!
- First-team defense
Bend but don't break defense
The starting defense played one drive and initially, it might have caused some concern. The Falcons offense marched down the field on a 15-play drive that chewed up nearly 10 minutes of clock time and saw them reach the Bengals' 6-yard line.
On 3rd-and-Goal, former Cincinnati Bearcat Desmond Ridder was picked off by Joseph Ossai to kill the drive and keep the Falcons off the scoreboard. It was the type of defense we've been accustomed to watching from this group in recent years -- Bend, but don't break.
The Bengals were bending by letting the Falcons convert first down after first down but they didn't break. With their backs against the wall, they forced a key takeaway and gave the ball back to their offense.
Sure it was only one drive in a meaningless preseason game and there were certainly moments for concern but the defense did their job and kept the Falcons out of the end zone.