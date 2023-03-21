3 tight ends that would be home-run additions for Bengals offense
Dalton Kincaid
In a draft class full of talent at the tight end position, Utah's Dalton Kincaid may be the best of the bunch. If the Bengals are looking to address the position in the first round, he could be one of several potential players on their radar.
After playing in just one game in 2020, his freshman season, Kincaid returned in full force in 2021. Over 13 games, the sophomore tight end recorded 36 receptions for 510 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.
Following a strong 2021 campaign, Kincaid took his game to a new level in 2022. The star tight end finished his final collegiate campaign recording 70 receptions for 890 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.
During the 2022 season, Kincaid put together several elite showings but none were more notable than Utah's first matchup against USC. As Utah took down USC by a score of 43-42, Kincaid was the best player on the field for much of the game. He finished the game recording 16 receptions for 234 receiving yards and one touchdown.
While Kincaid isn't the biggest tight end, he has all the makings of a star, specifically through the air. With his addition to the Bengals offense, Burrow would have possibly the best group of weapons in the entire NFL.