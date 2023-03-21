3 tight ends that would be home-run additions for Bengals offense
Michael Mayer
Alongside Kincaid, Notre Dame's Michael Mayer has put together an argument to be the best tight end in this year's class.
In each of his three seasons at Notre Dame, Mayer was a force for the offense. During his freshman season, while playing 12 games, he recorded 42 receptions for 450 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Mayer followed a strong first two season with two dominant performances in 2021 and 2022. In his sophomore season, he recorded 71 receptions for 840 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He then followed this outing with 67 receptions for 809 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 2022.
In total, through 36 collegiate games, Mayer recorded 180 receptions for 2,099 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns.
Along with an elite ability to make plays through the air, Mayer is also arguably the best blocking tight end in the class. For a Bengals offensive line that is currently going through changes, the team could lean on Mayer to step in as another blocker at times. With this ability, he could make an impact on this offense.
Mayer didn't turn heads at the combine with his workouts, but his ability to play is clear. Much like Kincaid, he could step in and help this offense from day one of his rookie seasons.