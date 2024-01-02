3 tragic stats from Bengals' season-ending loss to Chiefs in Week 17
- Lack of second half points
- Explosive plays allowed
- Sacks surrendered
By Glenn Adams
On their penultimate game of the 2023 season, the Cincinnati Bengals fell to rival Kansas City, 25-17. Like so many games this season, the Bengals were victims of familiar statistics that have plagued the team this past year.
Here are three tragic stats from the Bengals' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs that contributed to Cincinnati’s downfall this game and this season.
0 second-half points
The Bengals had a hot start against a formidable Kansas City defense. Cincinnati scored on its first three possessions. Who knew those would be the only points they would score the entire game?
Most will point out that the Bengals scored zero points in the second half. However, their scoring drought began after the Jake Browning-led offense went three and out on their fourth possession with 1:44 left in the first half.
Of course, that was enough time for Patrick Mahomes to engineer a drive that resulted in points for his team just before halftime.
After the break, Cincinnati had five possessions. Those drives went as follows: turnover on downs, punt, punt, punt, turnover on downs.
Kansas City adjusted to whatever Cincinnati did well in the first half. However, the Bengals were unable to adapt to those adjustments. The result was a lull in Cincinnati’s offensive production. This is something that we have seen too many times this season.
At a certain point, arguing about who deserves the blame does not matter. Coaches, players, and fans can all agree that there is enough condemnation to go around after being shut out in the second half of an elimination game.