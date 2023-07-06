3 under-the-radar Bengals who could make 53-man roster
By Glenn Adams
With such a stacked and talented roster, there won’t be many opportunities for surprise players to make the final roster for the Cincinnati Bengals. However, a few guys who have a better shot than they probably get credit for having. This is understandable, given the positions they play and the players ahead of them on the depth chart.
Nevertheless, some players are so talented that their presence will be felt during training camp and the preseason games. And when they do, these three under-the-radar Bengals could make the 53-man roster.
Kwamie Lassiter II
One of the standouts from last year’s training camp and preseason was Kwamie Lassiter II. He barely missed out on making the final roster. Fortunately for the Bengals, they brought him back on the practice squad.
Last year, Lassiter was a victim of the numbers game at the receiver position. That could play out again this year, which would be a shame.
The Bengals added more competition to the receiver's room this offseason. They selected two receivers in the 2023 draft. Charlie Jones was picked in the fourth round, and Andrei Iosivas in the sixth. This steepens the climb to the roster for Lassiter.
Lassiter is a versatile receiver who can play outside and in the slot. He can also return kickoffs and punts. The young wideout put on a show during the preseason when he caught 13 passes on 16 targets for 138 yards and zero drops.
Lassiter was targeted seven times in the preseason matchup with the Giants. He had seven receptions on seven targets for 91 yards.
It is hard to expect Lassiter to do more to make the final team than he did last year. Let’s hope he gets more opportunities to show his worth again this preseason so that he will get picked up by a team who needs a receiver if he does not find his way onto the Bengals’ squad.
More importantly, don’t count him out for the Bengals final roster.