3 under-the-radar Bengals who could make 53-man roster
By Glenn Adams
Raymond Johnson III
There is a lot of talent along Cincinnati’s defensive line. But one of the players that flies most under the radar is Raymond Johnson III.
Johnson flashed throughout the preseason last year. He consistently pressured the passer from the defensive end and tackle positions.
Johnson showed all-out hustle on every play during the preseason games. One play in particular that stood out in this regard was in the game versus the Arizona Cardinals. Quarterback Trace McSorley took off from the 18 years line and scrambled for a 17-yard gain. Johnson, lined up as a defensive tackle, chased down McSorley just shy of the goal line, saving a touchdown.
Moreover, on a team that needs pass-rushing options, Johnson proved capable of getting to opposing quarterbacks for the Bengals in preseason games. Now he needs to show enough this offseason to get an opportunity to do it in the regular season.
Johnson made a very strong case to be on the 53-man roster last preseason. His performance was so good that it makes you wonder if there was any way for him to make the team to begin with.
Like with Lassiter, if Johnson does not stick with the final-53 in Cincinnati, hopefully, he will show enough to prove he should be on another team’s active roster.