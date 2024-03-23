3 underrated Bengals players who could make a massive impact next season
Keep your eye on these guys in 2024.
With the likes of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on the roster, the Cincinnati Bengals have no shortage of star power. But, not all important players are stars, and the Bengals also have a plethora of key contributors who don't receive too much national attention. But, just because they're not popping up in headlines all over doesn't mean they aren't appreciated, especially by the fans in Cincinnati.
With that said, here's a look at three underrated Bengals players who could make a massive impact next season.
Trenton Irwin, Wide receiver
There are still some major questions at wide receiver for the Bengals. Tyler Boyd is a free agent and Tee Higgins requested a trade away from the team. Assuming that at least one of those guys isn't back next season, Trenton Irwin could be in line for a larger load. The Bengals re-signed Irwin to a one-year deal this offseason, likely with that possibility in mind.
Irwin has spent the previous five seasons with the Bengals, but his impact has been limited playing behind the likes of Boyd, Higggins and Ja'Marr Chase. He has compiled a total of 43 receptions for 586 yards and five touchdowns over the course of his career. Now, he might finally get a chance to step out of the shadows.
Chase is going to be the team's clear No. 1, but things are a bit murky after that, and Irwin could get a real opportunity as a result. If he can take advantage of it, he could be poised for his most productive season as a pro.