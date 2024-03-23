3 underrated Bengals players who could make a massive impact next season
Keep your eye on these guys in 2024.
Chase Brown, Running back
The Bengals will look different at the running back position next season. Joe Mixon is now a member of the Houston Texans, and Cincinnati brought in Zack Moss to replace him. There will also likely be an increased workload for second-year back Chase Brown, who had just 44 attempts for 179 yards as a rookie.
Moss is projected to be the starter, but it remains to be seen how the carries will be split between he and Brown. However, offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher did confirm that the teamplans to utilize a timeshare approach in the backfield.
"It's definitely going to be collaborative," Pitcher said. "You look across the league at that position anymore, and I think you're best off when you're sharing the workload with multiple people. Whether it's two, three, four people. Everybody kind of fills their role. We'll figure it out, but it comes back to what I've been saying all offseason. 'What's it going to take this week?'"
It certainly sounds like the opportunity will be there for Brown to have a breakout season of sorts, he just needs to capitalize on it.