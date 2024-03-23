3 underrated Bengals players who could make a massive impact next season
Keep your eye on these guys in 2024.
Tanner Hudson, Tight end
The Bengals have been active when it comes to addressing the tight end position this offseason. In addition to signing Mike Gesicki, the team also brought back Drew Sample and Tanner Hudson.
Gesicki comes in as the most accomplished pass-catcher of the trio, and he will likely be penciled in as the starter heading into training camp, but Hudson should get ample opportunity, too.
Last season was Hudson's first in Cincinnati, and he obviously showed enough for the team to retain him. Hudson came on later in the season after being buried on the bench early on, but he still recorded the best campaign of his career, by far. His 39 receptions and 352 receiving yards were both career highs, and he finished the season as the team's top tight end, despite not starting the season in that position.
Hudson will now look to build off of the momentum that he established for himself at the end of last season. Even with Gesicki in place, Hudson should still get his fair share of targets, and if they come consistently, he should be able to put together another solid season.