3 veteran defensive backs the Bengals should target in free agency
The expected departure of veteran cornerback Chidobe Awuzie leaves a need to be filled for the Bengals.
Levi Wallace
A signing that'll naturally draw parallels to the Mike Hilton one in the 2021 offseason since it features the Bengals once again poaching a Steelers' corner, Levi Wallace is another serviceable vet who the front office should also think about targeting once the free agency period is underway. Although this year wasn't quite as good as his first in Pittsburgh, Wallace still serves as a reliable option at the corner position who can split reps with the young corners on the team like DJ Turner II and potentially a 2024 draft class rookie.
Like both options above, Wallace doesn't stand to receive anything close to a record-breaking contract, as Spotrac calculates his market value to be just under $6 million per year, which coincidentally is roughly what Hilton signed for back in 2021. For most of his six-year career, his passer rating allowed has hovered around the 70s to 80s, with this past year being the lone outlier at a 93.7 rating. It's no coincidence that this coincides with the fact he's given up more touchdowns this season than any other season with six.
Still, he can serve as a solid rotational piece in the secondary and help bring a veteran presence to the younger players in the locker room. If Pittsburgh decides not to re-sign him, the Bengals should keep their eyes on the vet heading into his seventh season.