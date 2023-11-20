3 ways Bengals can extend their championship window in a lost season
- Retaining Anarumo
- Evaluating talent
- High draft pick
2. Evaluate young talent
Now that the Bengals aren't expected to do anything this year, they can give some of their younger players more opportunities to prove themselves. This is the time to let Chase Brown carry the ball in big spots. It's the time to throw it down the field to Charlie Jones and Andrei Iosivas and see what kind of impact they can have as receivers.
It's time for Anarumo to let D.J. Turner and Jordan Battle play the bulk of the snaps in the secondary. It's also time for him to unleash Myles Murphy and see what the first-round pick can offer in the final seven games of the 2023 season.
The Bengals are going to have some tough decisions to make in the 2024 offseason, including what to do with Boyd, Higgins, Reader, and Joe Mixon. By taking the time to let some of the younger guys see the field, the Bengals can see what they have with these lesser-experienced players and see if they fit in with the team moving forward.
It could make some of their offseason decisions much easier.