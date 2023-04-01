3 ways Bengals have helped Joe Burrow in 2023 offseason
2. Not trading Tee Higgins and keeping Tyler Boyd
Entering the offseason, there certainly could have been logical arguments for the Bengals to trade Tee Higgins and/or part ways with Tyler Boyd whether it was via trade or releasing him. Both guys have one year remaining on their contracts but Higgins is the younger option while Boyd has essentially been pushed back to WR3 since Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase got to town.
Trading Higgins, as unpopular as it was amongst the fans, could have made sense, as he's due for an extension and the team already has Chase as their WR1. Duke Tobin made it clear that Higgins would not be traded and the team doesn't necessarily need to extend him this offseason, as he's under contract for this year.
As for Boyd, cutting or trading him would save the Bengals $8.9 million, according to Spotrac, which could go a long way toward extensions for Higgins, Burrow, and Logan Wilson as well as signing other players. That being said, Boyd is a big part of this offense and we saw that after he got nicked up in the AFC title game. The offense needs him.
Holding strong and keeping both Higgins and Boyd will allow Burrow to keep the weapons he's been familiar with since joining the team in 2020.