3 winners, 2 losers in Bengals' Week 6 win vs. Seahawks
Winners
Pass-rush
After a slow start to the season, the Bengals' pass rush has come to life in recent weeks. This week, they recorded four sacks on Geno Smith and hit him 13 times. They really amped up the pressure on the final two Seahawk drives that ended with Seattle turning the ball over on downs.
The pass rush was nearly non-existent early in the season but they've found a groove and it's making all the difference.
Trey Hendrickson
I'll give Hendrickson his own section this week because the guy was everywhere on Sunday. He finished the game with four tackles (three of those for lost yardage), one QB hit, and one sack. Hendrickson continues to be worth every penny that the Bengals are paying him.
Andrei Iosivas
On his 24th birthday, Iosivas caught the first touchdown pass of his career to help the Bengals go up 14-7 in the first quarter. Iosivas hasn't been on the field much so far this season but catching his first-ever touchdown pass on his birthday was certainly a cool moment. Hopefully, this kid can become a bigger weapon for the Bengals in the future.