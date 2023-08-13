The 3 worst Bengals who will make the roster post-training camp
Cody Ford
A name most likely unknown to Bengals fans, Cody Ford was selected 38th overall in the 2019 draft by the Buffalo Bills. The pick was praised at the time, with Ford's athleticism, technical footwork, and versatility, causing former NFL player, Stephen White, to state that his build is the future for an offensive lineman.
Prior to the draft, CBS Sports even marked Buffalo as a top landing spot for Ford, writing, "Ford would be a critical cog in not only protecting franchise quarterback Josh Allen but in anchoring the run game." For all the hype that Ford had coming out of Oklahoma and his strong draft position, he had a tumultuous at best rookie season.
His nine penalties and seven sacks earned him a mediocre 52.4 grade in his rookie season, with a torn meniscus ending his sophomore season in late November. While he was the recipient of three penalties before his injury, he did not give up a single sack in all seven games he played in.
While he was healthy to start 15 games in 2021, he earned the lowest PFF grade of his career to that point with a poor 46.7. Although he only gave up two sacks in those 15 games, penalties were still a nagging concern with Ford, leading to him being shipped off to Arizona for a meager fifth-round pick.
He only played in 11 games with the Cardinals, finishing with a 41.2 grade on the season, before the Bengals signed him this offseason. Zac Taylor and the coaching staff appear high on Ford, with Taylor stating that he will compete for the right tackle position.
Ford being penciled in as the starting right tackle appears to be quite the long shot with Jonah Williams likely winning the job and La'el Collins and Jackson Carman serving as depth. The combination of Ford's starting experience, versatility to play tackle and interior offensive line, and his high draft billing could secure him a roster spot.
His biggest competition will be Max Scharping, another 2019 second-rounder with a new home. While Ford is on the roster bubble, he will likely be one of the final 53, but Cincinnati fans should not be thrilled if they see him on the field.
Cincinnati is a war machine right now in a brutal AFC that has numerous powerhouses all competing for a Super Bowl appearance. While it has taken significant time for the Bengals to begin establishing themselves as a dynasty, there is simply no room for players that cannot contribute.
While Sample, Carter, and Ford are all likely to make the team this year, Cincinnati should look to draft their replacements or bring in better talents in free agency next year.