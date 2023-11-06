4 Bengals who dominated (and 1 who disappointed) vs. Bills
- Joey Franchise balled out
- Higgins has a big game
- Only one disappointment
It's that time of year, folks -- The time of year when the Cincinnati Bengals figure things out and become the hottest team in football. In what's supposed to be the start of their "tough schedule", the Bengals have been completely unfazed, curb-stomping the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, one week after demolishing the San Francisco 49ers.
With the win, the Bengals move to 5-3 on the year and while yes, they're still in last place in their division, they had to get a win in the conference at some point and now they've done it. The Browns and Steelers will start slipping up down the stretch and the Bengals will have their chances to move up in the divisional standings.
For now, let's focus on this game and talk about the Bengals players who dominated and the ones who left something to be desired.
Bengals who disappointed
Run Game
Before I dive into this, it's worth noting that Joe Mixon came up clutch when he needed to, sealing the game with a first-down run on third-and-short. Overall though, the run game continued to not be much of a factor, finishing with just 54 yards and a touchdown off of 22 carries. They averaged just 2.5 yards per carry.
At some point, the Bengals are going to need to run the ball more consistently. They won this game and the run game did end up putting the finishing touches on it but it'd be nice to see the rushing attack be utilized more often.