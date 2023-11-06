4 Bengals who dominated (and 1 who disappointed) vs. Bills
It's that time of year, folks -- The time of year when the Cincinnati Bengals figure things out and become the hottest team in football. In what's supposed to be the start of their "tough schedule", the Bengals have been completely unfazed, curb-stomping the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, one week after demolishing the San Francisco 49ers.
With the win, the Bengals move to 5-3 on the year and while yes, they're still in last place in their division, they had to get a win in the conference at some point and now they've done it. The Browns and Steelers will start slipping up down the stretch and the Bengals will have their chances to move up in the divisional standings.
For now, let's focus on this game and talk about the Bengals players who dominated and the ones who left something to be desired.
Bengals who disappointed
Run Game
Before I dive into this, it's worth noting that Joe Mixon came up clutch when he needed to, sealing the game with a first-down run on third-and-short. Overall though, the run game continued to not be much of a factor, finishing with just 54 yards and a touchdown off of 22 carries. They averaged just 2.5 yards per carry.
At some point, the Bengals are going to need to run the ball more consistently. They won this game and the run game did end up putting the finishing touches on it but it'd be nice to see the rushing attack be utilized more often.
Bengals who dominated
Joe Burrow
It feels like so long ago that we were worried about if Burrow would be able to give this team his all this season but he looks perfectly healthy now and the offense is reaping the benefits. Burrow finished the game with 348 passing yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He was also only sacked one time.
At the beginning of the season, the Bengals offense was struggling because Burrow was hurt. Now that he's healthy, we're seeing this offense look the way we all knew that it could look. Burrow picked apart the Bills all night long and spread the football around to seven different players. Not many defenses are going to be able to stop this offense when they're this electric.
Tee Higgins
This hasn't been the kind of season that most fans were expecting from Higgins but he finally had a tremendous night, passing the 100-yard mark for the first time this season. Higgins finished the game tallying eight catches for 110 yards and averaged 13.8 yards per catch.
Again, this hasn't been the kind of season we were expecting from Higgins but hopefully, this is the beginning of what we'll continue to see from him in what could be his final season as a Bengal.
Bengals who dominated
Nick Scott
I know that Bengals fans have mostly been underwhelmed by Scott this season but he had a huge play early in the fourth quarter when it looked like the Bills might be on their way to closing the gap in this game. Dalton Kincaid was running with the ball when Scott had a big hit on the Bills tight end causing him to cough up the football. Scott recovered and the Bengals defense got off the field.
This was yet another example of how this defense is a bend-but-don't-break unit. The Bills were marching down the field and looking to make this a one-possession game but Scott said "I don't think so!" The hit and fumble gave the Bengals the ball back and prevented the Bills from closing the gap.
The Bengals ended up winning by six points. Had the Bills gotten a score here, this becomes a much different ball game.
Evan McPherson
Let's give the kicker some love this week! McPherson continues to be a gem for this team, notching six of the Bengals' 24 points on Sunday night. He converted the lone field goal asked of him and also connected on all three extra-point attempts.
Not all teams are fortunate to have a good kicker so Bengals fans should count their lucky stars that McPherson is donning the stripes. He's a good one.