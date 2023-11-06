4 Bengals who dominated (and 1 who disappointed) vs. Bills
- Joey Franchise balled out
- Higgins has a big game
- Only one disappointment
Bengals who dominated
Nick Scott
I know that Bengals fans have mostly been underwhelmed by Scott this season but he had a huge play early in the fourth quarter when it looked like the Bills might be on their way to closing the gap in this game. Dalton Kincaid was running with the ball when Scott had a big hit on the Bills tight end causing him to cough up the football. Scott recovered and the Bengals defense got off the field.
This was yet another example of how this defense is a bend-but-don't-break unit. The Bills were marching down the field and looking to make this a one-possession game but Scott said "I don't think so!" The hit and fumble gave the Bengals the ball back and prevented the Bills from closing the gap.
The Bengals ended up winning by six points. Had the Bills gotten a score here, this becomes a much different ball game.
Evan McPherson
Let's give the kicker some love this week! McPherson continues to be a gem for this team, notching six of the Bengals' 24 points on Sunday night. He converted the lone field goal asked of him and also connected on all three extra-point attempts.
Not all teams are fortunate to have a good kicker so Bengals fans should count their lucky stars that McPherson is donning the stripes. He's a good one.