4 Bengals legends we wish we could bring back in their prime in 2023
Fountain of Youth anyone?
Willie Anderson
If you could have an offensive line with one Hall of Fame tackle you would be ahead of the game. Throw in a bookend right tackle and it would just get ridiculous. Big Willie was the best right tackle of his generation. At a time when the world would automatically dismiss any Bengal, he garnered accolades from those that really knew football.
Give the 2023 Bengals Willie Anderson and it would get silly. Anderson was as proficient against the run as he was against the pass. Joe Burrow would be able to count to four Mississippi's and Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd could have a field day terrorizing defensive backfields.
"He faced nine of the top 10 pass rushers of all time but allowed only one sack, to Bruce Smith. He shut down Julius Peppers, Jevon Kearse, Reggie White and the list goes on. Single-season sack champ Michael Strahan even called Anderson “the best right tackle of his generation.” He blocked for two of the 14 greatest rushing performances of all time by Corey Dillon (246 and 278 yards)."- Paul Dehner Jr.
What an addition! Adding Willie Anderson and Anthony Muñoz and an impossible-to-stop Corey Dillon and the Bengals would be on their way to one of the best teams ever. There is just one more ingredient to add to the mix.