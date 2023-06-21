4 Bengals legends we wish we could bring back in their prime in 2023
Fountain of Youth anyone?
Geno Atkins
Geno Atkins was arguably the most singularly destructive interior defensive lineman in Bengals history.
Three-technique is also one of the 2023 Bengals' biggest needs with only Zach Carter for depth behind BJ Hill. In addition to adding a potential Hall of Fame defensive tackle, it also turns a position of need into an embarrassment of riches.
As an all-decade team selection, Atkins was historically good and deserves a mystical shot of youthful elixir to bring these Bengals to the promised land. With these players, not only would the Bengals be historically good, but they could also have joined the 1972 Dolphins on their perch as the only undefeated team in NFL history.
That is my impressive list of Bengals greats. Perhaps I should have added a pash rusher like Coy Bacon or a shut down corner with return capability in Lemar Parrish. Maybe thrown in one of the Bengals great receivers like AJ Green or Chad Johnson.