4 Bengals newcomers projected to be starters in 2023
By Glenn Adams
Nick Scott
Vonn Bell is another ex-Bengal who signed with the Panthers during free agency. In a corresponding move, Cincinnati picked up Nick Scott from the Rams.
Scott started 16 of 17 games last year. It was his first time as a full-time starter since entering the league in 2019. The safety finished with 86 total tackles. He saw the opportunity to continue his career as a starter in Cincinnati with Bell gone.
However, that opportunity could be short-lived if third-round rookie, Jordan Battle, continues to impress. Battle got snaps as the starting safety opposite Dax Hill in minicamp while Scott completely heals from an injury.
Even though Battle has impressed so far this offseason, Scott, if healthy, is still the favorite to start in place of Bell. That, of course, could change depending on how Battle performs in the preseason.
Nevertheless, because of how Zac Taylor handles preseason games, Scott wouldn’t get a lot of snaps if he were healthy, knowing the head coach prefers to wait until the regular season to play his starters.
So, at least to begin the 2023 season, Scott is projected to be the starting safety alongside Hill.