4 Bengals who have offered almost nothing to the team in 2023
- Two running backs make the cut
- Two defensive players have also left something to be desired
The Cincinnati Bengals have a very talented roster so it's not surprising that several players won't be able to make the impact that fans are hoping for. Whether these players were drafted early or fans simply hyped them up, we've been disappointed by what we've seen from these Bengals so far in the 2023 season.
Let's take a look at the Bengals players who have given almost nothing to the team in 2023. These won't be players like Jake Browning or Cody Ford, as we didn't expect either of them to do much for this team this year. Rather, it'll be players who fans expected would have at least some sort of role but have yet to really have one during the course of the season.
Let's dive in.
All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless noted otherwise
4. Joseph Ossai
It's been surprising not to see much from Ossai this year after the season he put together in 2022. Sure, he's most remembered for the final defensive play of the AFC title game when he shoved an already out of bounds Patrick Mahomes further out of bounds to hand the Chiefs an easy field goal for the win, but for the most part, Ossai played well in his first full season as a pro.
This year, however, Ossai hasn't been on the field as much. He's appeared in just 17% of defensive snaps and 3% of special teams snaps during his second full season (and third overall). According to PFF, Ossai has played 22 run defense snaps and 33 pass rush snaps and he's graded out overall at 54.2.
Ossai had 3.5 sacks and 17 solo tackles during the 2022 season and through six games this year, he's yet to record a sack and has just one solo tackle. It hasn't been the campaign that Bengals fans were hoping for from Ossai. Here's to hoping he turns it around and contributes more to the defense down the stretch.
3. Chase Brown
In most cases, it wouldn't be surprising for a fifth-round rookie not to get on the field but the Bengals don't really have a set-in-stone backup running back. That makes Chase Brown's absence during the first part of the season a little puzzling.
Brown is currently on IR so not seeing him play recently isn't shocking but he didn't do much in his five active games so far this year. The rookie out of Illinois has appeared in five games but has very little to show for it. Brown has caught just three passes for seven yards and run the ball twice for six yards, giving him a total of 13 scrimmage yards in five games.
Fans were excited when the Bengals spent a fifth-round pick on Brown but he's been a disappointment so far. Yes, he's a rookie and now he's injured so we won't see him again for a few weeks at the earliest but considering the lack of a true RB2 behind Joe Mixon, it's been disappointing that Brown hasn't had more opportunities or stepped up when he has a shot to do something.
There's still a lot of regular season left for Brown to break through and provide something for this offense. Right now though, a lot of casual fans probably forgot that he's even on the team.
2. Chris Evans
For the third straight year, Bengals fans went into the season expecting to see something from Chris Evans. Unfortunately, for the third straight year, they've been left disappointed. To be fair, I'm not sure this is Evans' fault, as he hasn't really had a ton of chances to do much while he's been with the team.
During his rookie season in 2021, when Evans was given a chance to do something, he looked good. He finished that year with 15 catches for 151 yards and 17 carries for 77 yards while scoring two receiving touchdowns. In 2022, however, he didn't get a single carry and had just three catches for 38 yards.
This year, Evans has been targeted once and while he caught the one ball sent his way, it went for -2 yards. He's had two carries but only managed 12 yards. He's appeared in just 6% of offensive snaps but he has been present for 55% of special teams snaps, which suggests that he could become more of a contributor on that side of the ball.
Considering that Bengals fans thought Evans might be a factor in the offense this year and seeing him record just two measly carries despite the backup RB job being wide open is a disappointment. We know he can pack a punch if given the chance but it feels like the coaching staff has given up on him as an offensive weapon.
1. Myles Murphy
With their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Bengals selected Myles Murphy out of Clemson to help out their defense. While Murphy wasn't necessarily a sack machine during his college years, the Bengals at least hoped they could get some solid production out of him.
Well, through the first half of his rookie season, Murphy has been pretty invisible. The first-round pick has appeared in just 16% of defensive snaps while appearing in 18% of special teams snaps. He has four solo tackles and one sack so far in his young career and while Bengals fans weren't expecting him to blow the doors off of anyone, not seeing him on the field much has been discouraging.
First-round picks aren't always going to be major contributors (just look at Dax Hill last year) but ideally, it'd be nice to see them on the field making some sort of positive impact. It just doesn't feel like Murphy has been on the gridiron much at all and that's disheartening considering that the team spent a first-round pick on the guy.
Maybe Murphy gets it going in the back half of the season or really kicks it into high-gear during the playoffs but right now, he hasn't given this team very much.