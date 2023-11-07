4 Bengals who have offered almost nothing to the team in 2023
- Two running backs make the cut
- Two defensive players have also left something to be desired
2. Chris Evans
For the third straight year, Bengals fans went into the season expecting to see something from Chris Evans. Unfortunately, for the third straight year, they've been left disappointed. To be fair, I'm not sure this is Evans' fault, as he hasn't really had a ton of chances to do much while he's been with the team.
During his rookie season in 2021, when Evans was given a chance to do something, he looked good. He finished that year with 15 catches for 151 yards and 17 carries for 77 yards while scoring two receiving touchdowns. In 2022, however, he didn't get a single carry and had just three catches for 38 yards.
This year, Evans has been targeted once and while he caught the one ball sent his way, it went for -2 yards. He's had two carries but only managed 12 yards. He's appeared in just 6% of offensive snaps but he has been present for 55% of special teams snaps, which suggests that he could become more of a contributor on that side of the ball.
Considering that Bengals fans thought Evans might be a factor in the offense this year and seeing him record just two measly carries despite the backup RB job being wide open is a disappointment. We know he can pack a punch if given the chance but it feels like the coaching staff has given up on him as an offensive weapon.