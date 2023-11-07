4 Bengals who have offered almost nothing to the team in 2023
- Two running backs make the cut
- Two defensive players have also left something to be desired
1. Myles Murphy
With their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Bengals selected Myles Murphy out of Clemson to help out their defense. While Murphy wasn't necessarily a sack machine during his college years, the Bengals at least hoped they could get some solid production out of him.
Well, through the first half of his rookie season, Murphy has been pretty invisible. The first-round pick has appeared in just 16% of defensive snaps while appearing in 18% of special teams snaps. He has four solo tackles and one sack so far in his young career and while Bengals fans weren't expecting him to blow the doors off of anyone, not seeing him on the field much has been discouraging.
First-round picks aren't always going to be major contributors (just look at Dax Hill last year) but ideally, it'd be nice to see them on the field making some sort of positive impact. It just doesn't feel like Murphy has been on the gridiron much at all and that's disheartening considering that the team spent a first-round pick on the guy.
Maybe Murphy gets it going in the back half of the season or really kicks it into high-gear during the playoffs but right now, he hasn't given this team very much.