4 Bengals who could be one-and-done with the team in 2023
By Glenn Adams
3. Max Scharping
The Bengals signed guard Max Scharping last year to add depth along the offensive line. Cincinnati decided to bring back the former Houston Texan on a one-year deal this offseason.
Scharping is not a one-and-done because he was on the roster last season. So why is he here? Well, because there is no guarantee that he will make the final 53-man roster this year.
Scharping will face a lot of versatile competition to make the team. Not all of the guys listed as a tackle on the Bengals' official depth chart play only tackle.
Jackson Carman, Cody Ford, Hakeem Adeniji, and La’el Collins could all kick inside if necessary. Ben Brown and Trey Hill can move from center to guard in a pinch and then there is Jaxson Kirkland, who could make the roster as an undrafted rookie free agent.
Beyond the sheer number of players he’s competing with, Scharping’s play last year did not exactly inspire confidence in his ability to protect Burrow or running backs.
All this adds up to Scharping being one-and-done despite being on the roster last season. The Bengals would save $1,105,000 in cap space if they move on from the veteran guard.