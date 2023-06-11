4 Bengals who could be one-and-done with the team in 2023
By Glenn Adams
2. Cody Ford
Speaking of Cody Ford, the veteran offensive lineman could also be on a one-and-done deal in Cincinnati. He is not guaranteed a roster spot this year, let alone in 2024.
However, Ford is in the mix, as are most of the offensive linemen on the roster seemingly, for the right tackle position while Jonah Williams and La’el Collins rehab their injuries.
If Ford does manage to stick around after the final 53-man roster is announced, the amount of playing time he'll see could vary greatly. He could barely see the field, or he could become a starter.
With Collins and Williams not working, Jackson Carman is the starting right tackle during minicamps. In case Carman struggles for any reason, Ford is waiting in the wings.
Should Ford ends up as a starter at some point this year and performs well, he will look for a pay increase well above his current one-year, $1M deal, per Over the Cap.
Hopefully, whoever the starting five offensive linemen end up being will remain healthy the entire season. If that happens, Ford might want to move on in hopes of grabbing a starting tackle spot on another team in 2024.