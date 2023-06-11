4 Bengals who could be one-and-done with the team in 2023
By Glenn Adams
1. Sidney Jones IV
Cornerback Sidney Jones IV is looking to be the next veteran cornerback to find a place in the Bengals' defensive backfield after bouncing around a bit, following in the footsteps of Eli Apple.
We should expect Jones, a six-year vet, to make the team. Potentially, he could start opposite Cam Taylor-Britt while Chidobe Awuzie gets healthy and rookie D.J. Turner II gets up to NFL speed.
There is much to like when projecting how the cornerback room will look in 2024. Cornerbacks Taylor-Britt, Awuzie, Turner, Mike Hilton, Jalen Davis, and rookie D.J. Ivey are all under contract for next season. Also, we know Allan George will continue to improve and battle for a place on the roster this year and the next.
Jones could perform above expectations and command more money than the Bengals want to pay for a backup corner in 2024. There is also the possibility that once the musical chairs game stops, there may not be a place for him in 2024, thus making him one and done.
Part of the joy of following the NFL is imagining how your favorite team’s roster will evolve each year. Who will stay, and who will go? Looking forward to the 2024 season, Smith, Scharping, Ford, and Jones could be one and done with the Cincinnati Bengals.