4 Bengals players we'd have liked to see more from during the 2022 season
Offensive Tackles
This one is more directed at Jonah Williams than it is at La'el Collins. Collins definitely had an underwhelming season-- especially considering all the hype he had coming to Cincinnati-- but he at least was showing improvement before his injury. Not as great as we would've hoped, but it was still an upgrade from last year.
As for Williams, I think his time in Cincy is coming to an end. He did not look great this season, and that's putting it nicely. He was tied for first in sacks allowed by a tackle this season with 12 and was routinely getting powered and rushed past by edges all year long, leading us into another off-season where a position on the O-Line is our biggest need.
Collins, as he proved this season and throughout his career, is injury-prone while Williams isn't starting-tackle caliber. I can see the Bengals keeping him as a depth piece, but going into 2023 the Bengals are going to need new tackles.