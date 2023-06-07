4 Bengals players who could lose their jobs to rookies
By Glenn Adams
3. Nick Scott
The starting safety job left vacant by Vonn Bell’s departure was filled when Nick Scott signed with the Bengals in free agency. He was set to become Cincinnati’s new starting safety.
Just over a month later, the Bengals selected Alabama’s Jordan Battle in the third round. There might be a bit of a battle for who will start opposite last year’s first-round selection, Dax Hill.
It well may be the case that Scott is the starter, but those waters are a bit murky. Everything we’ve heard during minicamps about Battle has been positive.
Fueling speculation to the possibility that Battle might be ahead of Scott already is very observant fans noticing in a recent video that it was the former Crimson Tide safety on the field with Hill with the first-team defense and not Scott.
It is early, and we are talking about minicamp practice but if the coaches have already seen enough from Scott and Battle to have the rookie at starting safety, then odds are that is what they will have in their minds going into training camp.
Either way, consider Scott’s roster spot safe. Scott as the starting safety is another question.