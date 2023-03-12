4 Bengals who could tumble down the depth chart after free agency
3. Trenton Irwin
After scoring his first career touchdown and catching three passes for 42 yards against the Steelers in Week 11, Irwin quickly became a fan favorite as he stepped up during Ja'Marr Chase's absence. Even once Chase returned, Irwin made a few more memorable plays, including a long flea-flicker touchdown against the Browns a few weeks later and his two scores against the Patriots in Week 16.
However, while he proved he could be a reliable backup, I could see the Bengals signing a vet WR to a two-year deal or even drafting someone on Day 2 or 3 of the draft. While reliability is nice, having someone more explosive off the bench is better, especially with the uncertainty of Tyler Boyd's future as the end of his contract is on the horizon as well.
The general consensus is, with both of them on contract years and the Bengals having to pay Chase and Burrow, that either Boyd or Tee Higgins will be gone after the 2023 season, and they may use a late draft pick or sign someone cheap to prepare for that. I like Irwin, but there are better options for WR3, and he'll be moved down on the depth chart once training camp kicks off.