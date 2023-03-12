4 Bengals who could tumble down the depth chart after free agency
2. Akeem Davis-Gaither
Davis-Gaither is, in my opinion, the greatest depth piece that the Bengals have on the roster. Unfortunately, after free agency, he'll become more depth than piece by the time the start of the season rolls around.
This is nothing against the former Mountaineer, he did a great job coming in for Logan Wilson and Germaine Pratt when they got injured/tired, has shown considerable improvement this year, and had his best game as a pro in their Wild Card matchup against their purple and black divisional foes. I like Davis-Gaither a lot, however, this next season he will (unless somebody gets injured) see the field a lot less than he has the past couple of years.
In my article discussing free agents on the older side (in terms of football), I believe the Bengals should go after, one name that was mentioned was the veteran linebacker and former Seahawk & Ram Bobby Wagner. I'm not the only one who thinks this, as many Bengals fans-- and football fans in general-- have predicted Wagner coming to Cincinnati. Obviously, if this does come true, Akeem will move a slot down in the depth chart.
Even if he's shown improvement, I sincerely doubt he'll be starting over Logan Wilson, Germaine Pratt, and Bobby Wagner. And if Germaine Pratt does end up signing somewhere else this spring/summer (which still seems to be up in the air), then Davis-Gaither will be right where he was at the start of this season, assuming they only sign one linebacker in free agency. A rotational linebacker that plays anywhere from 5-30% of defensive snaps a game.