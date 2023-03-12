4 Bengals who could tumble down the depth chart after free agency
1. Jonah Williams
I decided to put Williams in the top spot since many are speculating that he might get cut this offseason (doubtful since he's due to make $12.6 million per Spotrac and cutting him doesn't free up any cap space). Fans can agree that Williams should not have his starting role in 2023 but the Bengals aren't the kind of team to let a guy making $12 million ride the bench.
Drafted back in 2019, Williams has been disappointing since then, whether it be due to injury (he missed his entire rookie season, after all) or just poor play. This past season is a huge example of the latter.
Williams allowed 12 sacks this year, tied for most in the league. While replacing him might not be an easy feat considering his salary, there is a solid selection of tackles in this free agency. They also could test their luck through the draft, a good number of mock drafts I've seen have suggested Oklahoma tackle Anton Harrison falling into Cincinnati's laps.
