4 Bengals who must step up in Week 14 vs Browns
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Cleveland Browns, they will need the entire team to step up against their state rival in the hopes of breaking a five-game losing streak against that foe. But some players will have a brighter spotlight put on them on Sunday. Here are four guys who must step up in a big way versus the Browns in Week 14.
Drue Chrisman
The Bengals have made it official and released Kevin Huber from the 53-man roster (though he is back on the practice squad). The writing was on the wall after Drue Chrisman was called up from the practice squad in the past three games and the young punter has not disappointed.
Chrisman is averaging 51.2 yards per punt which is second in the NFL amongst all punters. His net average of 44.8 would be a league-best if he had enough punts to qualify. Huber ranked second to last in both of those categories. Also, four of Chrisman’s nine punts were downed inside the opponent 20-yard line.
However, Christman must continue to show his punting prowess against the Browns on Sunday.
Amongst all players in the NFL with ten or more punt returns, Donovan Peoples-Jones is second in the NFL with 14.85 yards per return. He also has one of only two punt return touchdowns in the NFL this season.
Now as the only punter on Cincinnati’s roster, Chrisman will have a hand, or foot, in helping to contain Peoples-Jones and flipping field position in the Bengals' favor.