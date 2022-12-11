4 Bengals who must step up in Week 14 vs Browns
Jonah Williams
Cincinnati's offensive line has been excellent over the past few weeks. A big part of that has been the improved play of Jonah Williams. This is a big week for the left tackle. Joe Burrow is “0 for” and the Bengals are on a five-game slide against the AFC North rivals. One reason for that is Williams’ inability to contain Myles Garrett.
If the Bengals want to prevail against the Browns, Williams must step up in a big way against a team that seems to have him figured out.
However, with the improved play over the past few games, there is no reason to think that something hasn’t clicked for the left tackle in the pass-blocking department.
Williams will have to avoid penalties like those against Kansas City. Fortunately, it did not significantly cost the Bengals against their new rival. But with Garrett coming to town, penalties are something he will need to eliminate going against the Browns’ defensive end. The left tackle is going to have his hands full as it is. No need to unnecessarily add to the challenge.
If Williams can win his matchup versus Garrett, the Bengals will be difficult to stop. But that is a big if. Hopefully, this will be the game in which Williams gets the better of Garrett for an entire game.
Cam Taylor-Britt
Rookie cornerback Cam Taylor Britt has played very well since being inserted into the starting lineup and he has done it against elite competition.
Taylor-Britt is going to have to step up once more against one of the best receivers in the NFL in Amari Cooper.
Cooper is 13th in receiving yards this season. In Deshaun Watson’s first game as Cleveland’s quarterback, he targeted Cooper on 43% of his passes. However, the timing between those two was off as Watson appeared to be not up to game speed just yet. Look for that to improve this weekend. Taylor-Britt, along with Eli Apple, must be able to hold up one on one against Cooper when called upon.
Lou Anarumo is no doubt concocting a plan to slow Nick Chubb. No doubt that plan will include eight men in the box and run blitzes. When that happens, if last Sunday was any indicator, Watson will look for Cooper in one-on-one situations. Especially if the wideout is working against a rookie.
It will be a good test for Taylor-Britt. Let’s hope his coverage grades continue on an upwards trajectory.