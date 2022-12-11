4 Bengals who must step up in Week 14 vs Browns
D.J Reader and the run defense
The run defense starts with D.J. Reader, who has been fantastic all year when healthy. Cincinnati will need him to step up big time once again on Sunday.
While Reader gets the headlines for leading the way for the Bengals’ run defense, he can’t be the only one who contributes here.
Sam Hubbard must continue his stretch of excellent play in both the pass and run game. Mike Hilton must show off his ability to make plays in the backfield against formidable running backs. A forced fumble from Germaine Pratt in consecutive games would be nice also. Only this time, make it against Nick Chubb. And defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo has to come up with a game plan to put his players in the best position for them to succeed against the league’s second-leading rusher.
But in the end, it starts with Reader. A role that he gladly accepts and excels at. It will have to be more of the same if the Bengals are to contain Nick Chubb and Cleveland’s ground game. We do not doubt that Reader is up to and looking forward to the challenge.
For Cincinnati to come out on top Sunday, they will need continued excellent play from Chrisman, Williams, Taylor-Britt, Reader, and others. If that is the case, the Bengals could be at the top of the AFC North at the end of Sunday afternoon.
We love the Bengals 3,000. Who Dey?!