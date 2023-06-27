4 Bengals who need a dominant training camp in 2023
3. Zach Carter
One of the more surprising non-moves of the offseason was the Bengals' failure to add depth to the interior of their defensive line.
DJ Reader missed time last year and enters a contract year. While BJ Hill was effective, it is thought he would benefit from not being used quite as heavily in 2022. Hill was at his best the year before. Being able to rotate with Larry Ogunjobi meant that Reader always had a quality Robin to his Batman.
The heir apparent is Zach Carter. Lauded for his versatility, the Florida edge defender was seen as the prime candidate to move inside. While there were promising glimpses, Carter's role will need to be expanded again if the Bengals want to achieve the level of rotation that will keep Hill fresh. That means he will be pressured to step up this training camp.
If he doesn't make the requisite leap the Bengals may look at options on the market. More experienced guys like Maurice Hurst or Michael Brockers are available. Even Ndamukong Suh may be open to a one-year deal for a contender.