4 Bengals who need a dominant training camp in 2023
2. Daxton Hill
Daxton Hill, the Bengals' first-round selection from last year, had a limited impact in 2022. With only 150 snaps recorded, judging him too critically is unfair. He struggled when asked to step into a pure cornerback role and that much was clear.
While part of Hill's appeal was his versatility, asking a rookie safety to step in and play meaningful corner snaps was always going to be difficult. Against Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay, Hill recorded a PFF coverage grade of under 50.
With the departure of last year's starting safeties Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell, Hill is immediately projected as a starter in 2023. That said, the Bengals brought in veteran Nick Scott and also drafted Jordan Battle in the third round of the draft.
While Hill is the clear favorite to win the job over Battle, any missteps in training camp will give the former Alabama safety a glimpse of hope that he could steal the spot.